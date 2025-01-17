Russian media on the future of Azerbaijani football coaches: Berezutskiy has time to improve his situation

Russian media outlet Championat.com has published a special article highlighting the activities of Russian football managers working abroad, including Vasiliy Berezutskiy and Kurban Berdyev.

Berezutskiy, who debuted as a head coach at Azerbaijan's Sabah club, has shown promise in his new role, Idman.biz reports.

The article points out that after working as an assistant at clubs like MOIK, Krasnodar, and Shanghai Shenhua, Berezutskiy was appointed the head coach of Sabah on November 25, 2024, following the dismissal of Croatian Krunoslav Rendulic. In his initial matches, Berezutskiy led his team to three wins, one draw, and one loss in five league and cup games. While the team’s exact goals haven’t been defined, the Russian press believes that finishing in the top three would be a significant achievement for the club, currently sitting in 5th place in the league, six points behind third place. With the season continuing until May, Berezutskiy still has time to improve his team's performance.

The Russian media also expressed confidence in Kurban Berdyev’s leadership of Turan Tovuz, a club he took charge of in the summer of 2024 after transitioning from managerial work at Dinamo in Makhachkala. At 72, Berdyev's move to Azerbaijan's Turan Tovuz raised some eyebrows, but he has started well with the team, leading them to 3rd place after 18 rounds. However, the article notes that the team may have reached its maximum potential, with Araz-Nakhchivan seven points ahead and Qarabag far ahead in the standings. A bronze medal for Turan Tovuz at the end of the season would be a remarkable achievement, as the club hasn’t won a medal since 1995 and has struggled to break into the top three in recent years.

The second half of the Misli Premier League season kicks off today, with Berdyev's Turan Tovuz facing Kapaz and Berezutskiy's Sabah set to visit Neftchi.

Idman.biz