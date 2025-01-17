Top footballers launch their own beverage brand

Renowned footballers Antoine Griezmann and Brahim Diaz have become the proud owners of the WTR ONE vitamin-infused drink brand.

The Atlético Madrid forward and Real Madrid midfielder acquired the brand, which uses water from natural springs in Sweden, Idman.biz reports.

WTR ONE is enriched with vitamins and minerals, promoting an active and healthy lifestyle.

The brand offers three flavorful options:

Raspberry: Infused with vitamins E, D, and B12.

Lemon: Packed with B vitamins and zinc.

Peach: Contains vitamin E, zinc, and tea extract.

Each drink is designed to serve a specific purpose, from boosting the immune system to improving focus and restoring energy.

