€45 million offer for Alejandro Garnacho

Napoli have identified Alejandro Garnacho as a potential replacement for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who recently joined PSG.

Napoli have submitted a €45 million bid to Manchester United for the Argentine winger, Idman.biz reports.

However, the Red Devils are unwilling to sell Garnacho for less than €55 million. Reports suggest the two clubs might reach a compromise at €50 million.

Garnacho, currently under contract with Manchester United until the summer of 2028, has had an impressive season with 8 goals and 5 assists in 30 appearances.

Further negotiations are expected as Napoli aims to secure their target.

Idman.biz