16 January 2025
EN

Ceyhun Sultanov: "Our clubs couldn't sign the players they wanted"

Football
News
16 January 2025 15:01
29
Ceyhun Sultanov: "Our clubs couldn't sign the players they wanted"

"Azerbaijani clubs couldn't complete their full pre-season training camps. This situation was also seen in Europe."

Idman.biz, citing AZERTAC, reports that the former Azerbaijani national footballer Ceyhun Sultanov spoke about the second half of the Misli Premier League, which kicks off tomorrow.

Sultanov stated that Azerbaijani clubs were unable to make desirable transfers: "Our clubs are still working with the same squad as in the first half of the season. The only notable transfer was Juninho’s move from Qarabag to Brazil's Flamengo. In general, the clubs couldn’t bring in the players they wanted and ended up signing average players. After the first match of the third round, we will see the shortcomings. I hope everything goes well. The teams in the championship are divided into two groups. One is for those fighting for European competitions, and the other for those fighting to stay in the league. As always, Qarabag is the main contender for the championship. Araz-Nakhchivan, Turan Tovuz, Zira, and Sabah will compete for spots in European competitions. Shamakhı, Sabail, and Kapaz will try to maintain their places in the elite."

The third round of the Misli Premier League will begin on January 17 with the match between Qarabag and Shamakhı.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Gurbanov and Berdyev climb global coaching ranks, Santos holds steady
17:33
Football

Gurbanov and Berdyev climb global coaching ranks, Santos holds steady

Top coaches worldwide see movement, with Pep Guardiola leading the pack

Inter secure 7 million Euro transfer of Tomas Peres
16:12
Football

Inter secure 7 million Euro transfer of Tomas Peres

Italian giants "Inter" agree on deal with "Newell's old boys" for 19-year-old midfielder

Qarabag provide update on injured players' status
15:51
Football

Qarabag provide update on injured players' status

Aleksey Isayev returns to training, while Badavi Huseynov will miss upcoming match against Shamakhi
Qarabag CEO: "New striker transfer may happen in winter or later"
15:35
Football

Qarabag CEO: "New striker transfer may happen in winter or later"

CEO Emrah Celikel confirms transfer plans are in motion but will depend on head coach’s final decision
Stunning scissor kick goal in Rio Championship - VIDEO
15:17
Football

Stunning scissor kick goal in Rio Championship - VIDEO

Mirandinha scores a spectacular goal in the last minute of the match between Volta and Fluminense, marking the only goal of the game
Kapaz to sign Italian Club player
13:31
Football

Kapaz to sign Italian Club player

Premier League side strengthens squad to avoid relegation

Most read

Cristiano Ronaldo to extend his journey with Al-Nassr until 2026
14 January 09:41
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo to extend his journey with Al-Nassr until 2026

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to stay in Saudi Arabia for another season
Mohamed Salah to play in Saudi Arabia – Club name uncertain
14 January 11:18
Football

Mohamed Salah to play in Saudi Arabia – Club name uncertain

Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah has decided to leave the English club
Qarabag: Juninho's transfer process to Flamengo underway
13 January 18:16
Football

Qarabag: Juninho's transfer process to Flamengo underway

The Aghdam club announced that official negotiations with the Serie A club are ongoing
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia officially joins PSG
15 January 09:30
Football

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia officially joins PSG

Paris Saint-Germain have secured the signature of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia from Napoli