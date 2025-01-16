Ceyhun Sultanov: "Our clubs couldn't sign the players they wanted"

"Azerbaijani clubs couldn't complete their full pre-season training camps. This situation was also seen in Europe."

Idman.biz, citing AZERTAC, reports that the former Azerbaijani national footballer Ceyhun Sultanov spoke about the second half of the Misli Premier League, which kicks off tomorrow.

Sultanov stated that Azerbaijani clubs were unable to make desirable transfers: "Our clubs are still working with the same squad as in the first half of the season. The only notable transfer was Juninho’s move from Qarabag to Brazil's Flamengo. In general, the clubs couldn’t bring in the players they wanted and ended up signing average players. After the first match of the third round, we will see the shortcomings. I hope everything goes well. The teams in the championship are divided into two groups. One is for those fighting for European competitions, and the other for those fighting to stay in the league. As always, Qarabag is the main contender for the championship. Araz-Nakhchivan, Turan Tovuz, Zira, and Sabah will compete for spots in European competitions. Shamakhı, Sabail, and Kapaz will try to maintain their places in the elite."

The third round of the Misli Premier League will begin on January 17 with the match between Qarabag and Shamakhı.

