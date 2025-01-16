Maksim Medvedev: "Juninho could represent Brazil in the future"

“Having a player from Qarabag transfer to a renowned Brazilian club is a positive development for our football,” stated Maksim Medvedev, former captain of Qarabag, in an interview with AZERTAC about Juninho’s move to Flamengo.

Medvedev acknowledged that Juninho’s departure is a significant loss for the Aghdam club, Idman.biz reports.

“When Olavio first joined Qarabag, his performance was below its current level. However, the Brazilian forward improved dramatically last season, attracting attention from major clubs. On the bright side, the Azerbaijan champion earned a considerable sum from his transfer.”

The former captain also expressed doubts about Juninho's success at Flamengo: “Azerbaijani and Brazilian leagues are entirely different. Players at Qarabag tend to be more disciplined, whereas Brazilian footballers often enjoy a more laid-back lifestyle. If Juninho approaches his role professionally, he could succeed. He’s joining a team led by Felipe Luis, a seasoned player with a rich football career. Felipe even called Juninho during the transfer process. Perhaps we might see Juninho don the Brazil national team jersey in the future.”

Juninho signed a contract with Flamengo until 2028. During his time at Qarabag, he played 80 matches, scoring 42 goals and providing 4 assists.

Idman.biz