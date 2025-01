Shamakhi has made another addition to its squad during the winter break, signing Tanzanian midfielder Alphonce Mabula Msanga.

The 21-year-old player has joined the team on a one-and-a-half-year contract (6 months + 1 year), Idman.biz reports.

Mabula Msanga, previously owned by Serbian club Spartak Subotica, most recently played on loan for Novi Sad in the same country.

