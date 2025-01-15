Kamal Alakbarov evaluates Turan Tovuz's performance

"I highly rate Turan Tovuz's performance in the first half of the season," said Kamal Alakbarov, a former player of the Western club, in an interview with Sportal.az, Idman.biz reports.

Alakbarov assessed the team’s performance in the Misli Premier League, emphasizing the positive contributions of Kurban Berdyev’s leadership:

"Turan Tovuz is currently third in the standings. I believe their performance in the first half of the season has been commendable. The team also traveled to Turkiye for their winter training camp, which will undoubtedly have a positive impact."

The former player shared his expectations for the team after the break:

"The second half of the season awaits the team, and it will undoubtedly be more challenging than the first. New players have been signed, and combining the resilience shown in the first half with higher-quality players will boost the team’s ambitions. I wish Turan Tovuz continued success."

Idman.biz