Men's UEFA Team of 2024 - LIST

The International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS) has revealed the European Team of the Year for 2024.

The '11' is organized in a 4-3-3 formation. Spain has the most representatives with four players, while Germany and England each have two players featured, Idman.biz reports.

The team also includes players from Norway, France, and Portugal.

GK: Unaï SIMON (Spain)

RB: Dani CARVAJAL (Spain)

CB: Ruben DIAS (Portugal)

CB: Antonio RUDIGER (Germany)

LB: William SALIBA (France)

RM: RODRI (Spain)

CM: Jude BELLINGHAM (England)

LM: Toni KROOS (Germany)

RW: Lamine YAMAL (Spain)

FW: Harry KANE (England)

LW: Erling HAALAND (Norway)

Idman.biz