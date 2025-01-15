Men's UEFA Team of 2024 - LIST

The International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS) has revealed the European Team of the Year for 2024.
The '11' is organized in a 4-3-3 formation. Spain has the most representatives with four players, while Germany and England each have two players featured, Idman.biz reports.
The team also includes players from Norway, France, and Portugal.
GK: Unaï SIMON (Spain)
RB: Dani CARVAJAL (Spain)
CB: Ruben DIAS (Portugal)
CB: Antonio RUDIGER (Germany)
LB: William SALIBA (France)
RM: RODRI (Spain)
CM: Jude BELLINGHAM (England)
LM: Toni KROOS (Germany)
RW: Lamine YAMAL (Spain)
FW: Harry KANE (England)
LW: Erling HAALAND (Norway)
