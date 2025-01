Chelsea made the decision to pursue the transfer of Bayern Munich forward Mathys Tel.

The English club has already initiated talks regarding the 19-year-old player, Idman.biz reports.

The London side is reportedly ready to offer Christopher Nkunku as part of the deal. As the negotiations are still in the early stages, it is uncertain whether the transfer will materialize.

Mathys recently had a dispute with head coach Vincent Kompany just 10 days ago.

Idman.biz