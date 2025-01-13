Former Qarabag player: "Juninho will be successful at Flamengo"

Chumbinho, a former Brazilian footballer who played for Qarabag, spoke about his compatriot Olávio Juninho's transfer to Flamengo, stating that although Juninho's departure is a big loss for Qarabag, the club's management knows how to replace him.

In an interview with AZERTAC, Chumbinho expressed his confidence that the 28-year-old forward will be successful in Brazil: "Olávio is joining one of Brazil's most prestigious and historic clubs. Flamengo is a team with high goals and ambitions. Playing here will be very beneficial for Juninho. He is extremely fast and an excellent forward. He has always been a valuable asset for the coaches he's worked with. Most importantly, he has great finishing ability. Working with someone like Felipe Luis, a highly experienced professional, will certainly benefit him."

Qarabag will earn €5 million from Juninho’s transfer. During his time with the club, he made 80 appearances, scoring 42 goals and providing 4 assists.

Idman.biz