12 January 2025
From Kepaz to I League

12 January 2025 17:16
Kepaz football player has changed his team.

Mahir Hasanov, the player of the club, was loaned, Idman.biz reports.

The 23-year-old defender will play for the I League representative Difai until the end of the season.

