From Kepaz to I League

Kepaz football player has changed his team.
Mahir Hasanov, the player of the club, was loaned, Idman.biz reports.
The 23-year-old defender will play for the I League representative Difai until the end of the season.
Idman.biz
AFFA has prepared a video about our judges who are in the training camp in Antalya, Turkiye
The commemorative jersey is entirely black, featuring only the club's logo—a nod to the team’s original black kits before adopting their iconic claret and blue colors
He evaluated the teams’ preparations for the championship
The new deal will keep the Argentine superstar at Inter Miami until the end of 2026