The new head coach of Everton has been determined.

It was announced by the press service of the English club, Idman.biz reports.

David Moyes has been appointed as the head coach of the Liverpool team. A contract until 2027 was signed with the 61-year-old specialist. He replaced the retired Sean Dyche.

Scottish specialist returned to the club where he worked for 11 years after 12 years. Moyes, who managed Everton in 2002-13, also coached Manchester United and West Ham during his career.

Araz Abdullayev, who went down in history as the first player to be transferred from Azerbaijan to the "Big Five" country, even though he trained in Everton under the leadership of Moyes, he did not get a chance to debut in the main team.

