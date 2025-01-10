AFFA targets 150 million AZN revenue in ambitious development strategy

The revenue projections outlined in the development strategy presented by the Azerbaijan Football Federation Association (AFFA) today have been disclosed.

Idman.biz reports that the total revenue for the ecosystem is projected to reach 150.6 million AZN. This includes 115.1 million AZN allocated to Premier League clubs and 35.5 million AZN to AFFA.

Key sources of the anticipated revenue are as follows:

54.5 million AZN from grants

51.8 million AZN from commercial revenues

23 million AZN from UEFA awards

4.6 million AZN from national team broadcasting rights

2.1 million AZN from match-day earnings

14.6 million AZN from other income sources

Idman.biz