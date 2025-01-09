Azerbaijan international Emil Mustafayev linked with move to Chernomorets

There are claims that Azerbaijan national team midfielder Emil Mustafayev will leave Polissya for Chernomorets.

Idman.biz reports that Ukrainian media have speculated that Mustafayev will join Chernomorets after departing Polessye.

In response to these rumors, Sportal.az has reached out to Mustafayev, who denied the reports about moving to the Odessa club. The 23-year-old player stated: "I have received offers from several clubs, but the reports about joining Chernomorets are not true. We are not in talks with that club."

Mustafayev, the Oleksandriya talent, joined Polissya on July 1, 2023, and he is contracted to the Zhytomyr club until June 30, 2027.

Idman.biz