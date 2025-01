The draw for the Round of 16 in the Copa del Rey has been held.

Idman.biz reports that the 16 teams still in contention have been paired into 8 matchups.

Real Madrid will face Celta, while Barcelona will play against Betis.

Copa del Rey

Round of 16:

Pontevedra vs. Getafe

Ourense vs. Valencia

Almeria vs. Leganes

Elche vs. Atletico

Real Madrid vs. Celta

Barcelona vs. Betis

Real Sociedad vs. Rayo Vallecano

Athletic vs. Osasuna

The Round of 16 matches will take place between January 14-16.

Idman.biz