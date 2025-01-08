Best-Valued Footballers revealed - Bellingham dominates

CIES has revealed the list of the world's most valuable football players.

Jude Bellingham, the English sensation currently under contract with Real Madrid until 2029, has been ranked as the most valuable footballer in the world, with a staggering value of €251 million, Idman.biz reports.

While Bellingham leads the list, other stars such as Erling Haaland (€221m) and Vinícius Júnior (€206m) complete the top three. Notably, despite his extraordinary talent and a contract with Real Madrid until 2029, Kylian Mbappé is only ranked fifth, with a valuation of €175m.

Lamine Yamal, the fourth-most valuable player at €180m, has a contract with Barcelona that expires in 2026, potentially making him a high-profile transfer target in the near future.

Top 10 Most Valuable Players:

1. Jude Bellingham (€251m) – Real Madrid

2. Erling Haaland (€221m) – Manchester City

3. Vinícius Júnior (€206m) – Real Madrid

4. Lamine Yamal (€180m) – Barcelona

5. Kylian Mbappé (€175m) – Real Madrid

6. Bukayo Saka (€157m) – Arsenal

7. Florian Wirtz (€151m) – Bayer Leverkusen

8. Cole Palmer (€150m) – Chelsea

9. Phil Foden (€144m) – Manchester City

10. Rodrygo (€141m) – Real Madrid

Idman.biz