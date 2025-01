The Portugal national football team has unveiled their new kits, now sponsored by the renowned German brand Puma.

The home kit features a classic red design, while the away kit showcases a predominantly white look, reports Idman.biz.

The presentation event included appearances by Cristiano Ronaldo and other star players, adding excitement to the launch.

This marks the end of a 20-year partnership between the Portugal team and Nike.

