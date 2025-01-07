Ruslan Fischenko returns to Rodina amid AFFA's interest in national team call-up

Ruslan Fischenko, originally from Azerbaijan, has returned to his club Rodina.

Idman.biz reports via Sportal.az that the 24-year-old midfielder had joined Chernomorets (Novorossiysk) on loan at the start of the season. However, he decided not to stay there until the end of the season and opted to rejoin Rodina.

Fischenko, who is on AFFA's radar for the national team, remains under contract with his current club until June 30, 2026.

Fischenko was previously linked with potential moves to Qarabag and Neftchi. He also participated in a training camp with Azerbaijan's U-19 team and is a product of CSKA Moscow's academy. Additionally, he has played for clubs like Rostov, Veles (Moscow), and Ufa.

