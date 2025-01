Argentine midfielder Alexis McAllister, a key player for the national team and Liverpool, set a remarkable record in 2024.

According to Transfermarkt, McAllister achieved an impressive 51 victories in club and international matches, the highest for any player last year, Idman.biz reports.

Close behind him were his compatriot and Atletico Madrid striker Julián Alvarez, as well as Netherlands and Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo, each with 50 wins during the year.

