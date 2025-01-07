Conceição's Super Cup celebration - VIDEO

The moment was captured in a video from the Rossoneri dressing room following their dramatic 3-2 win against Inter in the Milan derby.

The Portuguese coach celebrated the hard-fought victory with great emotion, even joining the players in a lively dance, Idman.biz reports.

Remarkably, Conceição danced while keeping a cigar in his mouth.

Conceição, who was appointed Milan's head coach on December 30, 2024, has led the team in only two matches but already secured his first title. This achievement is a club record for the post-1930 era.

Idman.biz