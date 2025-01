Atalanta have loaned out defender Ben Godfrey.

The 26-year-old will play for Ipswich until the end of the season, Idman.biz reports.

Godfrey joined the Italian club from Everton in the summer of 2024, with Atalanta paying €9+1 million for his transfer.

The English defender has played only one match in Serie A so far.

