"I would knock out Vinicius in 10 seconds."

Mallorca player Pablo Maffeo made a joke about Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior in his YouTube channel, Idman.biz reports.

The defender added that this could be the most watched fight in history: “I have no doubt that I will win. I would knock him out in 10 seconds."

Real will face Mallorca in the semi-finals of the Spanish Super Cup on January 9.

