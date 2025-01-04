Barcelona players were not given a license

La Liga has responded to the request of Barcelona players regarding the registration of Dani Olmo and Pau Victor.

It was announced by the institution's press service, Idman.biz reports.

It was reported that although the Catalan club fulfilled the financial requirements on January 3, it was not enough to grant the license to the two players. It was caused by the existing rules. According to Articles 130.2 and 141.5 of the RFEF General Regulations, a player whose license is revoked during the season cannot obtain a new license in the same team during that season.

