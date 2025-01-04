4 January 2025
EN

Barcelona players were not given a license

Football
News
4 January 2025 18:10
20
Barcelona players were not given a license

La Liga has responded to the request of Barcelona players regarding the registration of Dani Olmo and Pau Victor.

It was announced by the institution's press service, Idman.biz reports.

It was reported that although the Catalan club fulfilled the financial requirements on January 3, it was not enough to grant the license to the two players. It was caused by the existing rules. According to Articles 130.2 and 141.5 of the RFEF General Regulations, a player whose license is revoked during the season cannot obtain a new license in the same team during that season.

Idman.biz

Related news

Chelsea buys a defender
18:02
Football

Chelsea buys a defender

Chelsea decided to strengthen the defensive line
Decision regarding the striker from the Premier League club
17:51
Football

Decision regarding the striker from the Premier League club

Aston Villa striker Jayden Filogen-Bidas has made his decision
Unpleasant "guest" to former national football player - PHOTO - VIDEO
15:52
Football

Unpleasant "guest" to former national football player - PHOTO - VIDEO

A bear entered the garden of the former defender, who is currently the head coach of the Mexican team Monterrey

Azer Bagirov, who underwent surgery, announced his latest condition
15:17
Football

Azer Bagirov, who underwent surgery, announced his latest condition

The specialist said that he is feeling well now
Zire parted ways with Abbas
15:01
Football

Zire parted ways with Abbas

Abbas has been playing in the capital team since February 2023
2025 will start late for them
14:45
Football

2025 will start late for them

This time the teams will resume the fight in the second decade of January

Most read

Man City eye Uzbekistan defender Abdukodir Khusanov for January transfer
3 January 11:41
Football

Man City eye Uzbekistan defender Abdukodir Khusanov for January transfer

Manchester City have added the 20-year-old player to their potential transfer list for January
Messi vs. Ronaldo: How they closed 2024
3 January 09:39
Football

Messi vs. Ronaldo: How they closed 2024

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo wrapped up 2024 with contrasting achievements
IFFHS reveals Ronaldo and Messi's rankings
2 January 09:44
Football

IFFHS reveals Ronaldo and Messi's rankings

The top scorers in international matches for 2024 have been announced
Real Madrid make €100 million offer for William Saliba
2 January 12:17
Football

Real Madrid make €100 million offer for William Saliba

The central defender that Real Madrid are targeting has been revealed