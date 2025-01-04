Unpleasant "guest" to former national football player - PHOTO - VIDEO

Martin Demichelis, a former football player of the Argentine national team and Manchester City, had an unpleasant incident.
A bear entered the garden of the former defender, who is currently the head coach of the Mexican team Monterrey, Idman.biz reports.
The wife of the specialist who took the video of this "guest" shared it on the social network. After running around in the garden for a while, the bear left and after that the security service employee tried to drive him away with a golf cart.
Wild bears have appeared in Monterrey many times.
Idman.biz
