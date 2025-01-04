4 January 2025
EN

Azer Bagirov, who underwent surgery, announced his latest condition

Football
News
4 January 2025 15:17
11
"Due to problems with my health, I couldn't do yesterday's training"

Kepaz head coach Azer Bagirov told Idman.biz.

The specialist said that he is feeling well now: "A few days ago, I had a small surgery on my back. I could not participate in the first practice of the winter training because I had a doctor's examination yesterday. But today I will be in training. We have two training sessions tomorrow. "I feel good now."

Kepaz will hold an inspection meeting with Qarabag on January 9.

Aytac Sahad
Idman.biz

