Azer Bagirov, who underwent surgery, announced his latest condition

"Due to problems with my health, I couldn't do yesterday's training"

Kepaz head coach Azer Bagirov told Idman.biz.

The specialist said that he is feeling well now: "A few days ago, I had a small surgery on my back. I could not participate in the first practice of the winter training because I had a doctor's examination yesterday. But today I will be in training. We have two training sessions tomorrow. "I feel good now."

Kepaz will hold an inspection meeting with Qarabag on January 9.

Aytac Sahad

Idman.biz