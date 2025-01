Idman.biz reports that Liverpool's Federico Chiesa might be returning to Italy, with Fiorentina expressing interest in his services.

The club is still keen on signing the winger, who they failed to acquire in both the winter and summer transfer windows of 2024. The main obstacle in this deal is Chiesa's high salary, which currently stands at €7 million, a significant amount for Fiorentina.

Milan and Napoli are both interested in signing Chiesa.

Idman.biz