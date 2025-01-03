3 January 2025
EN

Messi vs. Ronaldo: How they closed 2024

Football
News
3 January 2025 09:39
11
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo wrapped up 2024 with contrasting achievements. While Messi finished 6th in the “The Best” award rankings, Ronaldo hasn't been among the nominees since 2021.

Idman.biz reflects on the two legends' achievements over the year.

Messi’s 2024 Highlights:
- Won the Copa América with Argentina, marking his second title in the tournament.
- Secured the MLS Supporters' Shield with Inter Miami, although the team exited the playoffs early.
- Named MLS Most Valuable Player.
- Honored by Marca with the "Marca America Award" as football's most decorated player.

Ronaldo’s 2024 Highlights:
- Top scorer in the Saudi Pro League with 35 goals but failed to secure any titles with Al-Nassr.
- Recognized by UEFA as the all-time top scorer in Champions League history.
- At the Globe Soccer Awards, won accolades for being the best player in the Middle East and the top goal scorer of all time.

Idman.biz

