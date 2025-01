Ion Nikolaescu, the Heerenveen forward, has been named the best football player of the year in Moldova for 2024.

This is the second consecutive year that the 26-year-old player has received this honor, Idman.biz reports.

In Georgia, the best football player of 2024 is Giorgi Mamardashvili, a 24-year-old goalkeeper who plays for Liverpool on loan to Valencia. Prior to him, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia was named the top player for four consecutive years.

Idman.biz