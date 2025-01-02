Adidas threatens to cut ties with struggling Man Utd

Manchester United risk losing one of their biggest sponsors, Adidas, due to poor performance this season.

Details of the club's sponsorship agreement with Adidas reveal a critical clause, Idman.biz reports.

If United are relegated from the Premier League, Adidas has the right to terminate the contract entirely. Alternatively, the sportswear giant may choose to halve its annual payment from £90 million to £45 million.

This potential financial blow would add to the challenges facing the club, currently 14th in the Premier League table with just 22 points after 19 matches under Ruben Amorim's management.

Idman.biz