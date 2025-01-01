1 January 2025
EN

Arsenal target offensive reinforcements

Football
News
1 January 2025 12:35
28
Arsenal target offensive reinforcements

Arsenal, currently sitting third in the Premier League, are leading the race to sign Eintracht Frankfurt’s 25-year-old striker Omar Marmoush, ahead of Chelsea and Liverpool.

Idman.biz, citing Caught Offside, reports that Arsenal have already contacted the German club to discuss the details of a potential transfer. Marmoush, whose contract runs until the summer of 2027, reportedly declined to extend his deal.

The Egyptian forward has been in exceptional form this season, scoring 18 goals and providing 12 assists in 24 appearances across all competitions. His market value is estimated at €60 million, according to Transfermarkt.

Arsenal is also eyeing Wolverhampton’s 25-year-old striker Matheus Cunha. Interest in the Brazilian has grown following winger Bukayo Saka’s injury, which will keep him sidelined for approximately two months.

However, Caught Offside reports that Wolves are reluctant to part with Cunha mid-season, making a January transfer unlikely. Cunha has recorded 10 goals and 4 assists in 20 matches this season and is valued at €50 million, with his contract also running until the summer of 2027.

Idman.biz

Related news

Symbolic XI of retired stars from last year
17:00
Football

Symbolic XI of retired stars from last year

The lineup was compiled by Transfermarkt and includes the following players
Dortmund tops attendance list shared with Mahir Emreli’s Nürnberg
16:25
Football

Dortmund tops attendance list shared with Mahir Emreli’s Nürnberg

The list of Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga clubs with the highest average home game attendance this season has been revealed
Lewandowski posts heartfelt New Year message with family photo
16:03
Football

Lewandowski posts heartfelt New Year message with family photo

The 36-year-old footballer posted a photo with his family along with his message
Neftchi part ways with Hungarian defender Mark Tamás
15:44
Football

Neftchi part ways with Hungarian defender Mark Tamás

The 31-year-old's contract was terminated by mutual agreement
Six red cards in 18 rounds: Disciplined first half in Azerbaijan Championship
13:21
Football

Six red cards in 18 rounds: Disciplined first half in Azerbaijan Championship

Among players without red cards, some still stand out for their disciplinary record
Qarabag’s slim playoff hopes: Just 2 percent chance to advance
12:01
Football

Qarabag’s slim playoff hopes: Just 2 percent chance to advance

Qarabag, coached by Gurban Gurbanov, has officially lost the opportunity to reach the top 8

Most read

The dispatcher of the crashed plane was a former football player
30 December 2024 13:38
Football

The dispatcher of the crashed plane was a former football player

He learned about the "carpet" plan 5 minutes after the plane was shot down
The most expensive footballers in the world - LIST
30 December 2024 16:22
Football

The most expensive footballers in the world - LIST

The list of the most expensive football players in the world has been announced
Liverpool extend unbeaten streak to 23 matches
30 December 2024 09:30
World football

Liverpool extend unbeaten streak to 23 matches

The Merseyside club secured a dominant 5-0 victory against West Ham in Round 19 of the Premier League
Mahir Emreli's place in Bundesliga II - PRICE
30 December 2024 18:32
Football

Mahir Emreli's place in Bundesliga II - PRICE

A year ago, the value of the 27-year-old football player was 1.2 million euros