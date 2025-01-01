Arsenal target offensive reinforcements

Arsenal, currently sitting third in the Premier League, are leading the race to sign Eintracht Frankfurt’s 25-year-old striker Omar Marmoush, ahead of Chelsea and Liverpool.

Idman.biz, citing Caught Offside, reports that Arsenal have already contacted the German club to discuss the details of a potential transfer. Marmoush, whose contract runs until the summer of 2027, reportedly declined to extend his deal.

The Egyptian forward has been in exceptional form this season, scoring 18 goals and providing 12 assists in 24 appearances across all competitions. His market value is estimated at €60 million, according to Transfermarkt.

Arsenal is also eyeing Wolverhampton’s 25-year-old striker Matheus Cunha. Interest in the Brazilian has grown following winger Bukayo Saka’s injury, which will keep him sidelined for approximately two months.

However, Caught Offside reports that Wolves are reluctant to part with Cunha mid-season, making a January transfer unlikely. Cunha has recorded 10 goals and 4 assists in 20 matches this season and is valued at €50 million, with his contract also running until the summer of 2027.

Idman.biz