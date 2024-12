The most expensive footballers in the world - LIST

The list of the most expensive football players in the world has been announced.

Transfermarkt's table has two powers, Idman.biz reports.

The list is headed by Vinicius Junior and Erling Haaland. Both players are worth 200 million euros.

1-2. Vinicius Junior – 200 million euros

Erling Haaland - 200 million euros

3-4. Lamin Yamal - 180 million euros

Jude Bellingham - 180 million euros

5. Kylian Mbappe - 160 million euros

6. Bukayo Saka - 150 million euros

7-8. Florian Virts - 140 million euros

Jamal Musiala - 140 million euros

9-10. Cole Palmer - 130 million euros

