The dispatcher of the crashed plane was a former football player

Former football player Ali Idrisov was the dispatcher who controlled the Azerbaijani plane that crashed in Aktau from Grozny.

The mentioned person was a member of Terek club in 2009-2015, he mainly played in the substitute team and the second team, Idman.biz reports.

Investigators interrogated employees of the Chechen branch of the State Corporation for Air Traffic Management, headed by Idrisov.

According to the dispatcher who coordinated the plane in Grozny, he learned about the "carpet" plan 5 minutes after the plane was shot down.

The "carpet" plan is used in extreme, exceptional cases in the air. Pilots who are aware of the implementation of the mentioned regime in the airspace are immediately directed to reserve airfields.

