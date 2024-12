In an amusing turn of events, Parma’s Adrian Benedyczak prematurely took a penalty after misunderstanding the referee's whistle.

The referee had awarded the spot kick but was then called to review it on the VAR monitor, Idman.biz reports.

Eager to take the penalty, Benedyczak shot early, even though the decision was later overturned. Despite the mix-up, Parma still managed to secure a 2-1 victory over 10-man Monza.

Idman.biz