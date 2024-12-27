Best of 2024: ESPN names top players and coaches

ESPN has revealed its list of the best football players and coaches of 2024.

According to the international sports cable network, Vinicius Junior, the winger for Real Madrid and the Brazil national team, has been named Player of the Year.

In the coaching category, Carlo Ancelotti, the manager of Real Madrid, has been recognized as the Best Coach of 2024, Idman.biz reports.

In addition, the Spanish national team has been honored as the Best Team of the Year, while Barcelona's winger Lamine Yamal has been named the Best breakthrough player. The 3-3 draw between Real Madrid and Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals has been chosen as the Best Game of the Year.

- Men's player of the year: Vinícius Júnior, (Real Madrid and Brazil)

- Women's player of the year: Aitana Bonmatí, (Barcelona Femení and Spain)

- Best game of the year: Real Madrid 3-3 Manchester City (2023-24 Champions League QF first leg)

- Best goal of the year: Jaden Philogene vs. Hull City

- Men's manager of the year: Carlo Ancelotti (Real Madrid)

- Women's manager of the year: Emma Hayes, (Chelsea women and now United States)

- Men's team of the year: Spain

- Women's team of the year: Barcelona Femení

- Collapse of the year: USMNT at Copa America

- Best breakthrough player: Lamine Yamal (Barcelona, Spain)

- Interview of the year: Michael Birmingham (Horndean FC)

- Best celebration of the year: Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit, USWNT)

Idman.biz