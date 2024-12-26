Tragic plane crash claims young Azerbaijani football talent - VIDEO

A 13-year-old footballer, Mahammadali Eganov, who played for Baku's Ganjlik club, was among those who tragically lost their lives in the Embraer plane crash near Aktau, Kazakhstan.

Idman.biz reports that the Azerbaijan Football Federation (AFFA) confirmed the news through its press service.

The accident occurred on December 25, involving an Azerbaijan Airlines Embraer aircraft en route from Baku to Grozny. Of the 67 passengers aboard, 38, including three children, died. The victims comprised 42 Azerbaijanis, 16 Russians, 6 Kazakhs, and 3 Kyrgyz nationals.

In light of this tragedy, President Ilham Aliyev declared December 26 a national day of mourning.

Idman.biz