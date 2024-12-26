Salah faces backlash from Muslim fans over family photo in front of Christmas tree

Mohamed Salah, the Liverpool forward, has sparked controversy among fans following a recent social media post. The Egyptian footballer shared a family photo in front of a Christmas tree, which has led to criticism from some of his Muslim supporters.

The 32-year-old player, who is Muslim, does not traditionally celebrate Christmas, a holiday that is not part of Islamic customs. Many online users expressed their discontent, accusing Salah of betraying his religious beliefs, Idman.biz reports.

Salah has been with Liverpool since 2017, and reports indicate that he is close to extending his contract with the club until 2027.

Idman.biz