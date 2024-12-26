Record-breaking performances in the Misli Premier League season

Throughout the 90 matches played over 18 rounds of the Misli Premier League, players have showcased standout performances and set impressive records.

Idman.biz delves into the season’s top moments:

Only two hat-tricks have been recorded so far, both achieved by Davit Volkovi. The Zira forward netted three goals each in home matches against Sabail and Sumgayit.

Nine players have scored braces, with Leandro Andrade of Qarabag standing out for doing it twice – once in an away game against Neftchi and again at home versus Sabail.

No player has made more than two assists in a single game this season. Bojan Letic from Sabah is the sole player with two "assist doubles," achieved in away games against Qarabag and Sabail.

Many assist attempts go unnoticed when the final shot fails to result in a goal. However, Raphael Guzzo (Neftchi) and Bojan Letic (Sabah) lead the way in creating scoring opportunities for their teammates.

Guzzo set up six chances in a home game against Sabail, while Letic did the same in an away game against Qarabag.

Matheus Silva of Qarabag holds the record for the most passes in a single game, completing 115 (111 accurate) in a home match against Zira. Both numbers stand as season highs.

Kilan Lebon (Neftchi) has been the most successful dribbler, completing 14 successful dribbles in each of two games: a home match against Shamakhi and an away game versus Sumgayit.

Shamakhi player Vasilije Bakic has been a defensive powerhouse, clearing the ball from dangerous zones 10 times in an away match against Turan Tovuz.

Mammad Huseynov, goalkeeper for Kapaz, has made the most saves in a single game. He kept his team in the match with 10 saves in an away fixture against Qarabag.

Vugar Mammadov

Idman.biz