Real Madrid identified one of their key transfer targets.

The Spanish giants are eyeing Martin Zubimendi as a potential replacement for Toni Kroos, who is set to retire at the end of the season, Idman.biz reports.

The Madrid club is preparing to open negotiations with Real Sociedad and is working on proposals to secure the defensive midfielder’s transfer.

Zubimendi’s contract with Real Sociedad runs until the summer of 2027.

Idman.biz