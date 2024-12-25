Leroy Mickels: Neftchi, Araz-Nakhchivan, or Sabah

Shamakhi player Leroy Mickels may be leaving the team soon.

According to Apasport.az, Mickels has suddenly found himself on the transfer lists of three Azerbaijani clubs: Araz-Nakhchivan, Neftchi, and Sabah. These Premier League clubs are eager to bring him into their squads this winter, Idman.biz reports.

However, this could be a challenging move, as any club interested in securing the 29-year-old's services will need to pay a transfer fee. Shamakhi is expected to demand a fee for Mickels, whose contract runs until June 30, 2025.

Before joining Shamakhi, Leroy Mickels played for various clubs, including Al-Taraji, Spartak (Varna), Rot Weiss Oberhausen, Turkgucu Munich, Duisburg, Velbert, Monheim, and Alemannia Aachen.

