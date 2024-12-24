24 December 2024
Youth opportunities limited in Misli Premier League: Nariman Akhundzada among the best

CIES has released a report analyzing the participation of U21 players in national championships worldwide.

The Misli Premier League ranks among the leagues offering the least opportunities to young players, Idman.biz reports.

Out of 212 players who have appeared in the league so far this season, only 9 are aged 21 or younger. This places the league 62nd to 64th among the 65 leagues analyzed, alongside China and Greece. The lowest figure belongs to Cyprus, with only 7 young players participating.

One of the 9 young players in the Misli Premier League, Nariman Akhundzada, has distinguished himself positively. He ranks 7th globally in assisting right-wingers' shots, with a coefficient of 75.1. The top spot in this category is held by Real Madrid's Turkish talent, Arda Guler, with a coefficient of 81.4.

For context, the Misli Premier League has hosted 90 matches across 18 rounds this season.

Idman.biz

