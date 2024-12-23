Bakhtiyar Musayev discusses Juninho’s potential move to Sevilla and the future of Qarabag’s striking force – INTERVIEW

Football expert Bakhtiyar Musayev's interview with apasport.az.

- If Qarabag sells Juninho to Sevilla, will they be able to find a forward of his level?

- The offer from Sevilla to Qarabag is exciting, especially for Azerbaijani football. It’s great that a major club like Sevilla is interested in a player from an Azerbaijani team. While the transfer hasn't been finalized yet, if an agreement is reached, finding a player of Juninho’s level would be difficult, not only in winter but also in the summer. Recently, there has been an artificial price increase for players. This is happening worldwide. A player with decent skills is now being offered millions. So, it won’t be easy, but there’s always the chance to find a good player in the winter. I hope this situation will have a positive outcome for Qarabag. I wish them success, and I hope it all ends well for the club.



- Could Juninho’s less effective performance this season be related to the transfer rumors?

- I don’t believe that Juninho is distracted by the rumors. He is a professional footballer. There have been offers recently. All players experience periods during the year when their performance isn’t at its best. But Juninho is still trying to contribute, and there hasn’t been a significant drop in his performance. Yes, his productivity has decreased a little compared to last season, but I don’t think it’s because his focus is elsewhere. I would prefer to believe otherwise.



- If no forward is signed in winter, who could replace Juninho in Qarabag?

- Juninho is the main forward for the team. There are other players like Redon Xhixha and Musa Gurbanli, but we all know that Juninho is the primary forward. If he leaves, things won’t be easy. If the transfer happens, Qarabag will surely try to bring in a quality replacement. Both Musa and Xhixha are valuable to the team every time they play. However, it’s no secret that Juninho is the main striker.



- Do you think Juninho is at the level to play for Sevilla? Is he top-level material?

- Juninho has many qualities needed for a modern striker. He is fast, strong physically, and has powerful shots. These are key components in shaping a striker. Sevilla competes in the top league, and if Juninho possesses these qualities, with a little luck, he could play there. I wouldn’t say he would be one of the leaders, but he wouldn’t disrupt the team’s overall balance. I sometimes watch Sevilla, and players weaker than Juninho play for such clubs.

- It’s interesting that Qarabag was able to sell Ibrahim Vadji to Saint-Étienne and Kady Borges to Krasnodar. But selling a player to Sevilla seems even more attractive. Do you think this could be a great opportunity for Qarabag to enter a higher-level football market?

- Yes, it’s a positive thing that Sevilla is showing interest in a player from an Azerbaijani club. Before this, players like Kady Borges and Ibrahim Vadji moved to other clubs, and these transfers were also followed by the global press. This kind of attention could turn towards us as well. Even the mere rumors are a good sign. I hope that in the future, there will be more attention to Azerbaijani football. The more interest we get, the better it is for our clubs and the development of Azerbaijani football.



- Why do European clubs show more interest in Qarabag’s foreign players than local ones?

- As far as I know, there have been offers for some local players, but either the transfer didn’t happen or the players weren’t interested in leaving. Still, there is some interest. However, for more attention to be given, local players should not be satisfied with their current position. They need to work harder, strive more, and get noticed by top clubs. They must put in more effort, whether in training or their personal life. To become a great player, one needs to follow certain principles. I hope that in the future, there will be more interest from top clubs in local players.



