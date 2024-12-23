Qarabag set winter training plans and friendly matches

Aghdam's football powerhouse, Qarabag, finalized their winter preparation schedule for the second half of the 2024/25 season.

After defeating Araz-Nakhchivan 2-0 in the 18th round of the Misli Premier League on December 22, the team entered a brief holiday break, reports Idman.biz.

They will regroup under the guidance of head coach Gurban Gurbanov on January 3, 2025, at the Azersun Arena training facility in Baku.

As part of their preparations, Qarabag will play two friendly matches:

• January 9: Against Kapaz

• January 12: Against Zira

The second half of the league season kicks off with Round 19 matches scheduled for January 17-19.

