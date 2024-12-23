Real Madrid prepare for defensive overhaul

Real Madrid decided to part ways with two of its players, Ferland Mendy and Fran García.

The Spanish giants are actively seeking clubs interested in signing the defenders, with plans to finalize their departures at the end of the season, reports Idman.biz.

In line with its strategy to revamp the defensive line, Real Madrid is already eyeing reinforcements for both central and flank positions during the January transfer window.

This season, Mendy has made 11 appearances in La Liga, while García has featured in 14 matches.

