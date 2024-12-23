Elchin Masiyev: “This increases my responsibility even more”

"I am proud to represent our country among FIFA’s first-category referees."

This was stated by Azerbaijani referee Elchin Masiyev in an interview with Idman.biz.

The 33-year-old referee reflected on his promotion to FIFA's first category, emphasizing that it increases his responsibility: "I will do my best to represent our country appropriately on the international stage. I thank AFFA and the AFFA Referees Committee for their continuous support."

The first referee in Azerbaijan to reach the first category was Aliyar Agayev.

Idman.biz