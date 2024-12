The top national team coaches of the year have been revealed.

Idman.biz reports that the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has published the results of its annual voting.

Luis de la Fuente, head coach of the Spain national team, has been crowned the best, earning 274 points.

Argentina’s coach, Lionel Scaloni, who won the award for the past two years, came in second with 148 points. France's Didier Deschamps rounded out the top three with 35 points.

