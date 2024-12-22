Vasily Berezutsky: "We could not close the gaps"

"We definitely cannot write off this game. It's good that there is a break ahead. We have to prepare even better for the second half of the season. Difficult games await us."

The head coach of Sabah Vasili Berezutsky said these words at the press conference held after the match against Shamakhi of the 18th round of the Misli Premier League, Idman.biz reports.

He also answered the journalists' questions.

- What are you thinking of changing during the break?

- We had little time to get to know the players. But we already know certain things. We want to increase the aggression.

- What was the decisive factor in the defeat?

- Today, Shamakhi's counter-attacks were successful. We could not close the gaps. As a result, we lost. I would also like to point out our simple mistakes.

- We welcomed the defeat very calmly. Is your character like this in life?

- We made five substitutions. We started the second half well. But we conceded a goal after the standard situation. After that, the situation got a bit more complicated. But what can we do, football is like that.

- Sabah had difficulties in the games with Shamakhi in the previous periods as well. Did you know these statistics?

- I have not looked at the statistics. But playing in Shamakhi is very difficult. This difficulty was visible in the game played by Qarabag here.

Idman.biz