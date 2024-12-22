22 December 2024
Tragedy in the match dedicated to Stoichkov's Golden Ball

22 December 2024 14:30
A tragedy occurred at the anniversary match of Hristo Stoichkov winning the Golden Ball.

34-year-old football player Martin Dechev died, Idman.biz reports.

According to the information released by the MOIK (Sofia) club, the condition of the veteran player suddenly worsened and he fell to the ground. Despite the help of doctors, Martin's life could not be saved.

During his career, Dechev played in clubs such as MOIK (Sofia), Ludogorets, Slavia (Sofia). He was forced to say goodbye to football in 2017 due to an injury.

In 1994, Stoichkov was awarded the Golden Ball award established by the France Football publication.

