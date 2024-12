Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan is reportedly planning to leave the English club.

Idman.biz reports that Gundogan has expressed a desire to continue his career in Italy. With his contract set to expire next summer, the German international is not expected to renew his deal. Instead, he plans to join a new club as a free agent in the summer of 2025.

Sources suggest that Gundogan is likely to make a move to Inter Milan.

