Dinamo director: "Azerbaijani club is among the rivals"

Shamil Gazizov, general director of Russian Dinamo (Makhachgala) during the winter training camp, spoke about the schedule of friendly matches, which will include the Azerbaijani club.

Idman.biz reports with reference to Sportal.az that although the club official did not reveal the name of the opponent, it is most likely Turan Tovuz due to the Kurban Berdiyev factor:

"We have identified all the opponents, nine games await us in the training camp. Which countries do the opponents represent? They are Russian, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijani clubs. If I am not mistaken, we will also play with the Serbian team."

The head coach of the Makhachgala club last season was the current coach of Turan-Tovuz Kurban Berdiyev.

Idman.biz