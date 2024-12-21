21 December 2024
EN

Dinamo director: "Azerbaijani club is among the rivals"

Football
News
21 December 2024 17:42
18
Dinamo director: "Azerbaijani club is among the rivals"

Shamil Gazizov, general director of Russian Dinamo (Makhachgala) during the winter training camp, spoke about the schedule of friendly matches, which will include the Azerbaijani club.

Idman.biz reports with reference to Sportal.az that although the club official did not reveal the name of the opponent, it is most likely Turan Tovuz due to the Kurban Berdiyev factor:

"We have identified all the opponents, nine games await us in the training camp. Which countries do the opponents represent? They are Russian, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijani clubs. If I am not mistaken, we will also play with the Serbian team."

The head coach of the Makhachgala club last season was the current coach of Turan-Tovuz Kurban Berdiyev.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Joan Laporta announced the best contract in the history of Barcelona
17:50
Football

Joan Laporta announced the best contract in the history of Barcelona

An extraordinary meeting was held at the Barcelona club
Manchester United's Garnacho plan
17:31
Football

Manchester United's Garnacho plan

Alejandro Garnacho's fate in Manchester United has been clarified
DECISION of Sumgait management regarding Vagif Javadov
16:55
Football

DECISION of Sumgait management regarding Vagif Javadov

Sumgait will sign a permanent contract with Vagif Javadov next week
Is Adnan Ahmadzade sponsoring Mingachevir? - STATEMENT from AFFA
16:13
Football

Is Adnan Ahmadzade sponsoring Mingachevir? - STATEMENT from AFFA

The head of AFFA's Press and Public Relations Department, Elnur Mammadli, informed Publika.az about these two issues

Guardiola explained why he does not trust young players
16:06
Football

Guardiola explained why he does not trust young players

The expert said that maybe this is unfair
Nadir Shukurov: "It is not necessary to change the head coach of Kepaz, but the head of the club" - INTERVIEW
14:16
Football

Nadir Shukurov: "It is not necessary to change the head coach of Kepaz, but the head of the club" - INTERVIEW

Currently works as a goalkeeper coach, also spoke about the current goalkeepers of our national team

Most read

Donnarumma suffers facial injury, Joelinton hits with ear and lip injuries - VIDEO
19 December 11:00
Football

Donnarumma suffers facial injury, Joelinton hits with ear and lip injuries - VIDEO

In the 17th minute of the match between Monaco and PSG (2-4), the home team's defender Wilfried Singo accidentally struck Gianluigi Donnarumma in the face

CLAIM: Sevilla reaches agreement with Juninho
19 December 17:38
Football

CLAIM: Sevilla reaches agreement with Juninho

The source also revealed the amount that will be paid to Qarabag for Juninho
Messi joins Premier League?
20 December 10:18
Football

Messi joins Premier League?

Lionel might leave the MLS club to join Manchester City
Cristiano Ronaldo holds a significant lead
20 December 13:31
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo holds a significant lead

The list of footballers with the most goals scored in international matches has been revealed