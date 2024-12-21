21 December 2024
Is Adnan Ahmadzade sponsoring Mingachevir? - STATEMENT from AFFA

Football
News
21 December 2024 16:13
Is Adnan Ahmadzade sponsoring Mingachevir? - STATEMENT from AFFA

A meeting of the Executive Committee of AFFA was held yesterday. A number of issues were discussed at the meeting. Among them were two issues of interest to the public.

The head of AFFA's Press and Public Relations Department, Elnur Mammadli, informed Publika.az about these two issues, Idman.biz reports.

He said that the representative of ASTA (Azerbaijan Sport Talents Academy) was invited to the meeting of the AFFA Executive Committee regarding the sponsorship of the Mingachevir football club: "The representative showed the presentation about the work they will do. The members of the AFFA Executive Committee got acquainted with their plans.

In addition, Turan Tovuz football club addressed an official letter to AFFA regarding the establishment. The members of the Executive Committee got acquainted with that letter at the meeting. In this regard, AFFA will send an official response to the Turan Tovuz club.

